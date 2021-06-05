PAC Global (PAC) Price Hits $0.0130

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $907.97 or 0.02516772 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

