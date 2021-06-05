Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Decreased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,398,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $330.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $936.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.50. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,893,503 shares of company stock valued at $579,939,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

