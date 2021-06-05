G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G4S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GFSZY traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242. G4S has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

