Brokerages Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $254,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $84,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 229,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,112.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $18.36. 70,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $806.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

