Avalanche 24 Hour Volume Hits $83.55 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Avalanche has a market cap of $2.34 billion and $83.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $17.87 or 0.00049345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.00266714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00039982 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005617 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 384,859,375 coins and its circulating supply is 130,693,340 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AVAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.