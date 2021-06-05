NextDAO Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $258,566.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002589 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00294431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00075765 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00025570 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,013,423,959 coins and its circulating supply is 1,973,191,849 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.