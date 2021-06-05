Anchor Neural World Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Anchor Neural World has a total market cap of $28.36 million and $12.72 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

