IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IWG plc (LON:IWG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 308.83 ($4.03).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IWG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other IWG news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

Shares of IWG traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 366.50 ($4.79). 1,230,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 361.51. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.40.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

