Howdoo (UDOO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $593,688.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $10.95 million and $593,688.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.25 or 0.01004835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.37 or 0.09854428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 439,007,367 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UDOOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.