KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.55.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.25. 1,372,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,603. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.89. KBR has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

