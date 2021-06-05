Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.33 ($26.27).

HHFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of ETR HHFA traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €21.84 ($25.69). The company had a trading volume of 70,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 29.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €20.53. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 1-year high of €22.62 ($26.61).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

