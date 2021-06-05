Brokerages Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post $5.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.87 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $22.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.13 billion to $23.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.96 billion to $25.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $233.38. 1,615,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.