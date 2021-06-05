PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,946 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2,731.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,472 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 86,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

PCH traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,466. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

