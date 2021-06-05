Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grifols will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grifols.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grifols has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 280,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,495. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Grifols has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 242.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

