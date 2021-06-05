$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

HAIN traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,271. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

