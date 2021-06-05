Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). Green Plains reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,800. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $18,054,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $15,686,000.

Green Plains stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.47. 664,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,470. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

