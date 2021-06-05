Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.00.

FERG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of FERG stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.08. 13,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,491. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.11. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $140.29.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $426,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $38,544,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $18,178,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $113,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

