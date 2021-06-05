Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 868 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000.

VWO opened at $55.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

