$0.30 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

Shares of OPBK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.60. 49,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

