Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

GLPI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.18. 868,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.