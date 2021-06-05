ODUWA (OWC) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $4,441.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,081.96 or 1.00037683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00041651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00081824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001052 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

