Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Achieves $176.43 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. Casper has a total market cap of $176.43 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00066349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00294422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00244294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.01118975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,108.83 or 1.00112162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

