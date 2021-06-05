Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $1.98. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 878.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $13.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $20.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.86.

PXD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.30. 1,889,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,716. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after buying an additional 1,004,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $157,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

