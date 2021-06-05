Easterly Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 180,342 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.1% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. 21,493,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,594,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

