Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 351 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in The Boeing by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $249.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.64. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

