$2.13 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $10.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,209. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.69. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $122.83 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

