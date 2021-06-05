Brokerages Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.20 Million

Analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report sales of $23.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $96.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $96.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $137.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.48 million to $149.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million.

Several research analysts have commented on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Outset Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,999 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,266,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after acquiring an additional 174,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

OM traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,065. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

