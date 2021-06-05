IRISnet Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.17 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $80.09 million and $6.17 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00066157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00294145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00243785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.01117824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.53 or 1.00198431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,021,346,240 coins and its circulating supply is 1,024,590,706 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

