$740.71 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce sales of $740.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $747.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $733.11 million. Fortinet posted sales of $615.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6,558.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $7,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.76. The stock had a trading volume of 628,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,601. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.55. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

