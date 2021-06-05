Spectiv (SIG) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00075415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.13 or 0.01001502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.77 or 0.09844342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053070 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

