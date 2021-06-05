Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Reaches $0.0978 on Major Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $5.38 million and $580,455.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00066157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00294145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00243785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.01117824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.53 or 1.00198431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

