Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 178.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.24. 92,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

