Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 50 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $3,612,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Deere & Company by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 317,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $356.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

