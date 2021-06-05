Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $1.07

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Audius has a market cap of $128.66 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002965 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00075939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.85 or 0.01003492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.58 or 0.09907924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

