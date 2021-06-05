AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

