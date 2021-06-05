Zel Hits 24 Hour Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.04 or 0.00426014 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00273688 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00157018 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004182 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

