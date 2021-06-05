Brokerages Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.35). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

RLMD stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $30.13. 101,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,189. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $504.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87.

In other news, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $83,316.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $721,832. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 280,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

