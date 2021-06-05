Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

REG stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 963,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3,442.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after buying an additional 1,563,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9,649.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

