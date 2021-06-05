PAID Network One Day Volume Reaches $2.16 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $52.32 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00066808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00295823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00244476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.01120963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.94 or 0.99634216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

