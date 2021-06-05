BHPCoin (BHP) Tops One Day Volume of $2.45 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00066808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00295823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00244476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.01120963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.94 or 0.99634216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

