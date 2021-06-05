McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCFE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.24. 910,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,644. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

