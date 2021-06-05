AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

