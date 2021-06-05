Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.82. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

