Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

HD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.01. 2,633,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

