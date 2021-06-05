Citizens & Northern Corp Has $3.68 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.5% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $81,361,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.64. 1,279,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,034. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.00. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

