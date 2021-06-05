Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. 926,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion and a PE ratio of -56.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

