Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.4% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $147,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.85 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

