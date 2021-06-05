Zero Market Cap Reaches $2.04 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $43,302.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00427306 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00274426 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00015646 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00158101 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,082,284 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

