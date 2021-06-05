ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Up 16.3% This Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002595 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $184.78 million and approximately $23.43 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00066701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00296993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00245225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.49 or 0.01124327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,074.53 or 1.00026116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.