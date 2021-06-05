FlypMe Price Tops $0.0341 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $602,149.43 and approximately $1,499.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00075691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.41 or 0.00999318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.85 or 0.09873401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00053472 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

